The Chambers Theatre presents High School Musical Jr.
eventdetail
Image courtesy of The Chambers Theatre
Inspired Minds Youth Musical Theatre presents Disney's High School Musical Jr., a high-energy production following Troy and Gabriella as they challenge expectations, find their voices, and bring East High together. Featuring crowd-favorite songs like “Breaking Free” and “We’re All in This Together,” the show is full of music, dance, and heart.
Inspired Minds Youth Musical Theatre presents Disney's High School Musical Jr., a high-energy production following Troy and Gabriella as they challenge expectations, find their voices, and bring East High together. Featuring crowd-favorite songs like “Breaking Free” and “We’re All in This Together,” the show is full of music, dance, and heart.
WHEN
WHERE
Inspired Minds Art Center
121 Main St, Buda, TX 78610, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/138737/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$18.00
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