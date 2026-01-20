Quantcast

The Chambers Theatre presents Pride and Prejudice

eventdetail
Image courtesy of The Chambers Theatre

Janet Munsil's witty, romantic, and ingenious adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen's beloved tale of the independent-minded Elizabeth Bennet and enigmatic Mr Darcy, is remarkable for capturing the tone and compressing the complexity of the story into a fast-paced, funny, and fiercely romantic two hours on stage.

WHEN

WHERE

The Chambers Theatre
121 Main St, Buda, TX 78610, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/129751/t/tickets

TICKET INFO

$18

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
