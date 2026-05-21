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The City Theatre Austin presents A Raisin in the Sun

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Photo courtesy of City Theatre Austin

A recent widow, Lena Younger wants to use her husband's insurance money to buy a home for her family, freeing them from the cramped tenement in which they live. Her son, Walter Lee is determined to invest the money in a business - an opportunity for him to be his own man. Lena refuses: in her eyes a house is a sturdy thing to build a dream on.

But when a white representative of the neighborhood "welcoming committee" presents them with an offer to buy them out of their home, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. The Younger family attempts to find their place amidst a number of difficult situations and, for the first time, Walter begins to value what money can’t buy and achieves a new level of self-respect and pride.

A recent widow, Lena Younger wants to use her husband's insurance money to buy a home for her family, freeing them from the cramped tenement in which they live. Her son, Walter Lee is determined to invest the money in a business - an opportunity for him to be his own man. Lena refuses: in her eyes a house is a sturdy thing to build a dream on.

But when a white representative of the neighborhood "welcoming committee" presents them with an offer to buy them out of their home, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare. The Younger family attempts to find their place amidst a number of difficult situations and, for the first time, Walter begins to value what money can’t buy and achieves a new level of self-respect and pride.

WHEN

WHERE

Genesis Creative Collective
1507 Wilshire Blvd #1, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.simpletix.com/e/a-raisin-in-the-sun-tickets-276031

TICKET INFO

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