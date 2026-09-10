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The City Theatre Austin presents Amadeus

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Photo courtesy of City Theatre Austin

In the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realize his sole ambition is to be one of the finest European composers of his age. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The stage is set for a riveting rivalry between two composers: Salieri, the court’s celebrated musician, and Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear. Lavishly laced with biting wit and words that soar, the Tony and Oscar-winning Peter Shaffer masterpiece dives deep into ambition, envy, and the price of greatness.

In the court of the Austrian Emperor Joseph II, Antonio Salieri is the established composer. Salieri has given himself to God so that he might realize his sole ambition is to be one of the finest European composers of his age. Enter the greatest musical genius of all time - Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The stage is set for a riveting rivalry between two composers: Salieri, the court’s celebrated musician, and Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear. Lavishly laced with biting wit and words that soar, the Tony and Oscar-winning Peter Shaffer masterpiece dives deep into ambition, envy, and the price of greatness.

WHEN

WHERE

Genesis Creative Collective
1507 Wilshire Blvd #1, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://www.simpletix.com/e/amadeus-tickets-292734

TICKET INFO

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