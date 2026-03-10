The City Theatre Austin presents Men on Boats

The City Theatre Austin will present Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus, which blends satire, history, and lots of twisted fun. It is the true(ish) story of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of loyal misfits set out to chart the wilderness.

With a gender-bent cast, the innovative play offers a fresh perspective on the American West and the nature of adventure itself. With humor, heart, and a helluva lot of grit, it is storytelling in a unique and thrilling theatrical journey. The interesting twist is that Backhaus’ casting notes mention that even though 10 white men were on the journey, the casting should be anything but.

A diverse group of women is playing the men on the expedition. At times uproariously funny, at times deadly serious, Men on Boats asks the cast and audience to consider what it means to revisit and retell our cultural history.