The Confluence at Waterloo Greenway Grand Opening Celebration

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy and the City of Austin will present the landmark grand opening of The Confluence, the second phase of the Waterloo Greenway project. This transformative addition to Austin’s urban landscape represents years of collaboration, community input, innovative design, and environmental restoration.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, park tours, interactive and sensory-friendly scavenger hunts, face painting, family-friendly activities, live music, art, and more.