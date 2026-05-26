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The Confluence at Waterloo Greenway Grand Opening Celebration

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Photo courtesy of Roger Ho

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy and the City of Austin will present the landmark grand opening of The Confluence, the second phase of the Waterloo Greenway project. This transformative addition to Austin’s urban landscape represents years of collaboration, community input, innovative design, and environmental restoration.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, park tours, interactive and sensory-friendly scavenger hunts, face painting, family-friendly activities, live music, art, and more.

Waterloo Greenway Conservancy and the City of Austin will present the landmark grand opening of The Confluence, the second phase of the Waterloo Greenway project. This transformative addition to Austin’s urban landscape represents years of collaboration, community input, innovative design, and environmental restoration.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, park tours, interactive and sensory-friendly scavenger hunts, face painting, family-friendly activities, live music, art, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

Waterloo Greenway
1111 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://waterloogreenway.org/events/waterloo-greenway-phase-ii-the-confluence-grand-opening/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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