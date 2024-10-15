Quantcast

The Contemporary Austin presents Art Dinner Afterparty

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Contemporary Austin

The Contemporary Austin will present its first-ever Art Dinner Afterparty. The event extends the celebration of the museum's annual gala to a broader audience, offering a rare opportunity to experience the venue at night.

Guests can enjoy performances by J'cuuzi and DJ SuperNova of Pangea Sound, participate in interactive body painting sessions, and even glimpse their futures with palm and tarot readings. The evening will also feature specialty cocktails and late-night treats, all while supporting The Contemporary's exhibitions and education programs.

WHEN

WHERE

The Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria
3809 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://thecontemporaryaustin.ticketing.veevartapp.com/tickets/view/list/art-dinner-afterparty

TICKET INFO

$160 for members, $200 for nonmembers
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
