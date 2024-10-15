The Contemporary Austin presents Art Dinner Afterparty

The Contemporary Austin will present its first-ever Art Dinner Afterparty. The event extends the celebration of the museum's annual gala to a broader audience, offering a rare opportunity to experience the venue at night.

Guests can enjoy performances by J'cuuzi and DJ SuperNova of Pangea Sound, participate in interactive body painting sessions, and even glimpse their futures with palm and tarot readings. The evening will also feature specialty cocktails and late-night treats, all while supporting The Contemporary's exhibitions and education programs.