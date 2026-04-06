The Contemporary Austin presents "HOST: Laura Lit" opening reception

The Contemporary Austin presents "HOST: Laura Lit," the first solo museum exhibition by the Austin-based artist, and debut outdoor installation - extending the program to the Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria.

Known for her vivid, polymorphous forms that seem to hover between the phantasmic and the corporeal, Lit (b. 1979, Dallas, Texas) draws on a multidisciplinary background encompassing figurative painting, special-effects makeup, architectural restoration, and medical prosthetics.

Lit will present her "Impossible Beings," a constellation of newly commissioned outdoor sculptures sited around Laguna Gloria’s Driscoll Villa. The installation embraces the notion of infinite pathways, an essential part of the visualization process the artist uses to procure her "beings" and bring them into form. Fabricated from wood, Styrofoam, cardboard, Pal Tiya clay, resin, and paint, Lit’s sculptures emerge as tactile presences, inviting viewers into a world shaped by the artist’s expansive engagement with material and form.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until January 17, 2027.