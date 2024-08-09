Quantcast

The Contemporary Austin presents In Conversation: Carl Cheng & Alex Klein

eventdetail
Photo courtesy the artist and Philip Martin Gallery, Los Angeles.

The Contemporary Austin presents a conversation between exhibiting artist Carl Cheng and Alex Klein, Head Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs.

Speaking publicly together for the first time, they will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the multi-year process of organizing the exhibition Carl Cheng: "Nature Never Loses." Cheng’s multidisciplinary practice will provide a provocative backdrop for issues ranging from the artist’s engagement with technology, ecology, and public art, and the museum industry’s role during an environmental crisis.

The conversation will be followed by a public Q&A.

WHEN

WHERE

The Contemporary Austin - Jones Center
700 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://thecontemporaryaustin.org/event/in-conversation-carl-cheng-alex-klein/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
