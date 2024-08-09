The Contemporary Austin presents In Conversation: Carl Cheng & Alex Klein

The Contemporary Austin presents a conversation between exhibiting artist Carl Cheng and Alex Klein, Head Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs.

Speaking publicly together for the first time, they will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the multi-year process of organizing the exhibition Carl Cheng: "Nature Never Loses." Cheng’s multidisciplinary practice will provide a provocative backdrop for issues ranging from the artist’s engagement with technology, ecology, and public art, and the museum industry’s role during an environmental crisis.

The conversation will be followed by a public Q&A.