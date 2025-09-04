The Contemporary Austin presents In Conversation: "The Canvas Can Do Miracles"

The Contemporary Austin's fall 2025 opening celebrations continue with a full day of all-ages programming at Laguna Gloria for the exhibition "The Canvas Can Do Miracles." Featuring a focused group of intergenerational, contemporary artists complicating legacies of painterly abstraction, "The Canvas Can Do Miracles" spans both locations with works on view at the Jones Center, as well as a site-specific environmental painting at Laguna Gloria.

The day begins with their monthly all-ages event Second Saturdays Are for Families with painting activities. Thereafter, exhibiting artists Patrick Dean Hubbell, Ragna Bley, Hayal Pozanti, and Nathan Carter will be in conversation with Head Curator and Director of Curatorial Affairs, Alex Klein to discuss the works and themes on display in "The Canvas Can Do Miracles."