The Contemporary Austin presents The Very 'Rary 2025

The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria presents The Very 'Rary 2025. The event will feature a safari through their 14-acre, lakeside sculpture park, performances by chamber orchestra and new music collective Density 512, thereminist Aileen Adler, and a coterie of slithery friends with Austin Reptile Show, face painting and mask making, art making adventures, tea parties, secret passageways, themed photo-ops, tasty treats, and more.

All proceeds benefit The Contemporary Austin's K-12 arts education programs.