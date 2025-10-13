Quantcast

The Contemporary Austin presents The Very 'Rary 2025

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Contemporary Austin

The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria presents The Very 'Rary 2025. The event will feature a safari through their 14-acre, lakeside sculpture park, performances by chamber orchestra and new music collective Density 512, thereminist Aileen Adler, and a coterie of slithery friends with Austin Reptile Show, face painting and mask making, art making adventures, tea parties, secret passageways, themed photo-ops, tasty treats, and more.

All proceeds benefit The Contemporary Austin's K-12 arts education programs.

WHEN

WHERE

The Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria
3809 W 35th St, Austin, TX 78703, USA
https://thecontemporaryaustin.org/event/the-very-rary-2025-the-contemporarys-annual-all-ages-afternoon-of-art-and-amazement/

TICKET INFO

Free-$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
