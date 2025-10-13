The Contemporary Austin presents The Very 'Rary 2025

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria presents The Very 'Rary 2025. The event will feature a safari through their 14-acre, lakeside sculpture park, performances by chamber orchestra and new music collective Density 512, thereminist Aileen Adler, and a coterie of slithery friends with Austin Reptile Show, face painting and mask making, art making adventures, tea parties, secret passageways, themed photo-ops, tasty treats, and more.
All proceeds benefit The Contemporary Austin's K-12 arts education programs.
The Contemporary Austin at Laguna Gloria presents The Very 'Rary 2025. The event will feature a safari through their 14-acre, lakeside sculpture park, performances by chamber orchestra and new music collective Density 512, thereminist Aileen Adler, and a coterie of slithery friends with Austin Reptile Show, face painting and mask making, art making adventures, tea parties, secret passageways, themed photo-ops, tasty treats, and more.
All proceeds benefit The Contemporary Austin's K-12 arts education programs.
Free-$10