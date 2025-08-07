The English Beat in concert

The English Beat (known as The Beat in their native England) released three albums in their original run from 1980-1982, and released a trio of albums under different incarnations in 2010s, most recently Public Confidential in 2019.
The English Beat (known as The Beat in their native England) released three albums in their original run from 1980-1982, and released a trio of albums under different incarnations in 2010s, most recently Public Confidential in 2019.
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12887/12888
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.