The Exotics Network and COTA present Road To The Race

Circuit of The Americas is partnering with The Exotic s Network to celebrate the big race with the Road to the Race festival, featuring an outside display area with multiple race, hyper, and supercars. Fans will also have access to the COTA tent featuring information and activations related to the big race, October 18-20.

The event will host an expert panel discussing the weekend’s racing at COTA and the growth of Formula 1 in the U.S featuring speakers from the world of F1, including ex-drivers and media.

