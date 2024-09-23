The Filigree Theatre presents Suddenly Last Summer

Suddenly Last Summer, written by Tennessee Williams and directed by Elizabeth V. Newman, is a shocking drama set in 1930s New Orleans that follows troubled young socialite, Catharine Holly. Catharine is the only witness willing to speak up about terrible events that unfolded in Spain the summer prior while traveling with her cousin, Sebastian. Violet Venable, Sebastian’s mother, a Grande Dame of the affluent Garden District, wants Catharine and her lurid story, silenced at any cost.

In Suddenly Last Summer, where every character’s real agenda lies hidden, masked behind society’s expectations, the truth is as illusory as looking through a glass (a mirror).