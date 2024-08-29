eventdetail
Image courtesy of The Front Festival
The Front Festival feature four days of music and film at multiple locations.
- Day 1: Opening Night Swim, where guests can head to the pool deck at The LINE Austin for a DJ set by Hierba Malita.
- Day 2: The Independent Film Showcase on The Contemporary Austin — Laguna Gloria sculpture garden grounds will feature a panel, performance, and a selection of independent films featuring works by women and LGBTQ+ directors and filmmakers in Texas.
- Day 3: The Independent Music Showcase features two stages of performances by DJs, recording artists, and bands based in Central Texas, headlined by Promqueen and P1nkstar.
- Day 4: The Pool (After)Party on The LINE Austin pool deck closes out the festival. It's a daytime version of the classic Swim Sessions, featuring Future Front resident DJs.
WHEN
WHERE
The LINE Austin
111 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://thefrontfest.com/
TICKET INFO
Prices vary by event.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.