The Gallery ATX presents Art in ATX Halloween Market
eventdetail
Clarissa Gomez
At the ART in ATX: Halloween Market, visitors can enjoy live music from Jackie the Robot, Wild Heaven, and DJ Nomya. The event will feature local artists, makers, and plenty of Halloween vibes. There will also be a pumpkin painting station, where visitors can paint pumpkins using inspiration from master artists like Matisse, Kusama, Mondrian, and Fantin-Latour.
At the ART in ATX: Halloween Market, visitors can enjoy live music from Jackie the Robot, Wild Heaven, and DJ Nomya. The event will feature local artists, makers, and plenty of Halloween vibes. There will also be a pumpkin painting station, where visitors can paint pumpkins using inspiration from master artists like Matisse, Kusama, Mondrian, and Fantin-Latour.
WHEN
WHERE
The ABGB Event Venue
1305 W Oltorf St Ste. 100, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://partiful.com/e/kUQBdMiRZ4dqHj0wt8HA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.