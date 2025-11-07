Quantcast

The Gallery ATX presents In Transit Film Festival

eventdetail
The Gallery ATX

The Gallery ATX’s 3rd annual Film Fest, In Transit, explores journeys both literal and metaphorical. It brings together stories of movement, change, migration, and transformation, from crossing borders to redefining identity to navigating life’s in-between moments.

The Gallery ATX’s 3rd annual Film Fest, In Transit, explores journeys both literal and metaphorical. It brings together stories of movement, change, migration, and transformation, from crossing borders to redefining identity to navigating life’s in-between moments.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Beerworks - Sprinkle Valley
10300 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78754, USA
https://partiful.com/e/1inVrhUXvmxEgQutZaNn

TICKET INFO

Pay what you wish ($15 suggested)
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.