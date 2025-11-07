The Gallery ATX presents In Transit Film Festival

The Gallery ATX’s 3rd annual Film Fest, In Transit, explores journeys both literal and metaphorical. It brings together stories of movement, change, migration, and transformation, from crossing borders to redefining identity to navigating life’s in-between moments.

