The Great Austin Shake Off

Austin’s three prominent Shakespeare companies - Austin Shakespeare, The Baron's Men, and Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project - are coming together for a night of friendly competition and community building. Each company will nominate three actors to perform a speech of their choice across three rounds: Comedy, History, and Tragedy.

After each round, the audience will vote with their dollars to choose a winner. To cap off the event, a leader from each organization will perform Hamlet’s “To Be Or Not To Be” as a final round, and an overall champion will be crowned.

In addition to serving as a fundraiser for the host organizations, the goal of this event is to bring the community together to celebrate our mutual love of Shakespeare’s words.