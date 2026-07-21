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The Great Austin Shake Off

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Image courtesy of The Great Austin Shake Off

Austin’s three prominent Shakespeare companies - Austin Shakespeare, The Baron's Men, and Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project - are coming together for a night of friendly competition and community building. Each company will nominate three actors to perform a speech of their choice across three rounds: Comedy, History, and Tragedy.

After each round, the audience will vote with their dollars to choose a winner. To cap off the event, a leader from each organization will perform Hamlet’s “To Be Or Not To Be” as a final round, and an overall champion will be crowned.

In addition to serving as a fundraiser for the host organizations, the goal of this event is to bring the community together to celebrate our mutual love of Shakespeare’s words.

Austin’s three prominent Shakespeare companies - Austin Shakespeare, The Baron's Men, and Walking Shadow Shakespeare Project - are coming together for a night of friendly competition and community building. Each company will nominate three actors to perform a speech of their choice across three rounds: Comedy, History, and Tragedy.

After each round, the audience will vote with their dollars to choose a winner. To cap off the event, a leader from each organization will perform Hamlet’s “To Be Or Not To Be” as a final round, and an overall champion will be crowned.

In addition to serving as a fundraiser for the host organizations, the goal of this event is to bring the community together to celebrate our mutual love of Shakespeare’s words.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Scottish Rite Theater
207 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/the-great-austin-shake-off-8-22-2026

TICKET INFO

$11.73-$43.83

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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