The Hidden Room Theatre presents Houdini Speaks to the Living

On the 100th anniversary of Harry Houdini's death, visitors can spend time inside the Hidden Room, hearing the actual words of Arthur Conan Doyle and Houdini as they struggle with the question: Can the dead speak?

The year is 1924. Harry Houdini is at the peak of his fame, touring the country with performance-lectures that expose fraudulent mediums and challenge the growing Spiritualist movement. At the same moment, his friend (and eventual adversary) Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is lecturing in passionate defense of Spiritualism, convinced it represents a profound philosophical and moral evolution for humanity.

The two legends battle out the true nature of magic, science, and faith through a historically-based, largely verbatim play.