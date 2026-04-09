The Jigglewatts Burlesque presents Surreal Masquerade

The Jigglewatts Burlesque: Surreal Masquerade will feature an evening of burlesque and spectacle for guests 21+. Surreal Masquerade imagines the masquerade ball anew: as a living work of art - sensual, sculptural, and untamed. In this fever dream of metamorphosis and desire, aristocrats and apparitions mingle as strange muses and creatures drift through the shadows. Guests are invited to arrive masked, adorned, and transformed in metallics, dramatic silhouettes, celestial flourishes, and all the details they desire.