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The Jigglewatts Burlesque presents Surreal Masquerade

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Photo courtesy of The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue

The Jigglewatts Burlesque: Surreal Masquerade will feature an evening of burlesque and spectacle for guests 21+. Surreal Masquerade imagines the masquerade ball anew: as a living work of art - sensual, sculptural, and untamed. In this fever dream of metamorphosis and desire, aristocrats and apparitions mingle as strange muses and creatures drift through the shadows. Guests are invited to arrive masked, adorned, and transformed in metallics, dramatic silhouettes, celestial flourishes, and all the details they desire.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque: Surreal Masquerade will feature an evening of burlesque and spectacle for guests 21+. Surreal Masquerade imagines the masquerade ball anew: as a living work of art - sensual, sculptural, and untamed. In this fever dream of metamorphosis and desire, aristocrats and apparitions mingle as strange muses and creatures drift through the shadows. Guests are invited to arrive masked, adorned, and transformed in metallics, dramatic silhouettes, celestial flourishes, and all the details they desire.

WHEN

WHERE

29th Street Ballroom
2906 Fruth St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://SurrealMasquerade.eventbrite.com

TICKET INFO

$30-$150

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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