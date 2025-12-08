Quantcast

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents Agents of T.E.A.S.E.

eventdetail
Sam Rich

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue dials up the intrigue in “Agents of T.E.A.S.E.,” a high stakes burlesque show. The spy-themed caper features follows an elite squad of femme fatales as they chase a missing multimillion-dollar treasure across red carpets, jungle hideouts, and scandalous soirées - all with pasties perfectly in place.

The production stars a cast of Jigglewatts operatives: Ruby Joule, Jolie Goodnight, Ruby Lamb, Something Blue, Alexander The Great and Selma Bawdy, joined by special guests Phathoms Deep (Lafayette, LA), Hibiscus Bloom, Heaven Starr, and Mandy Mezcal.

WHEN

WHERE

29th Street Ballroom
2906 Fruth St, Austin, TX 78705, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-jigglewatts-burlesque-agents-of-tease-tickets-1967209959946?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp

TICKET INFO

$30-$150

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
