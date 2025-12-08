The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents Agents of T.E.A.S.E.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue dials up the intrigue in “Agents of T.E.A.S.E.,” a high stakes burlesque show. The spy-themed caper features follows an elite squad of femme fatales as they chase a missing multimillion-dollar treasure across red carpets, jungle hideouts, and scandalous soirées - all with pasties perfectly in place.

The production stars a cast of Jigglewatts operatives: Ruby Joule, Jolie Goodnight, Ruby Lamb, Something Blue, Alexander The Great and Selma Bawdy, joined by special guests Phathoms Deep (Lafayette, LA), Hibiscus Bloom, Heaven Starr, and Mandy Mezcal.