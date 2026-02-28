The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents Burlesque in Bloom

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents a soirée drenched in the fragrance of spring and glittering with mischief in Burlesque in Bloom. Set against the early signs of spring - flowering trees and warm night air, soft with the promise of forbidden delights - The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue invites Austin to slip past the hedges and into a burlesque garden party made for grown-ups. A full cast of Jigglewatts takes the stage: Ruby Joule, Jolie Goodnight, Ruby Lamb, Something Blue, Alexander The Great, and Selma Bawdy, joined by special guest Roxxi Rose.
The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents a soirée drenched in the fragrance of spring and glittering with mischief in Burlesque in Bloom. Set against the early signs of spring - flowering trees and warm night air, soft with the promise of forbidden delights - The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue invites Austin to slip past the hedges and into a burlesque garden party made for grown-ups. A full cast of Jigglewatts takes the stage: Ruby Joule, Jolie Goodnight, Ruby Lamb, Something Blue, Alexander The Great, and Selma Bawdy, joined by special guest Roxxi Rose.
$30-$150