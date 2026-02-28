The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents Burlesque in Bloom

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents a soirée drenched in the fragrance of spring and glittering with mischief in Burlesque in Bloom. Set against the early signs of spring - flowering trees and warm night air, soft with the promise of forbidden delights - The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue invites Austin to slip past the hedges and into a burlesque garden party made for grown-ups. A full cast of Jigglewatts takes the stage: Ruby Joule, Jolie Goodnight, Ruby Lamb, Something Blue, Alexander The Great, and Selma Bawdy, joined by special guest Roxxi Rose.