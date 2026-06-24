The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents The Jigglewatts Burlesque: 20 Years of Tease

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents 20 Years of Tease, a 20th anniversary gala featuring the entire Jigglewatts cast, a live band, and other surprises. With group production numbers and solo acts, this ensemble of headliners shares the legacy of burlesque they’ve built in Austin and carried around the world from Australia to Europe and across North America.The cast stars Jigglewatts Ruby Joule, Ruby Lamb, Selma Bawdy, Something Blue, Alexander the Great, Jolie Goodnight and Her Stardust Band, joined by Frankie Fictitious, neo-burlesque artist, producer, and creative visionary based in San Francisco.