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The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents The Jigglewatts Burlesque: 20 Years of Tease

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Photo courtesy of Sam Rich

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents 20 Years of Tease, a 20th anniversary gala featuring the entire Jigglewatts cast, a live band, and other surprises. With group production numbers and solo acts, this ensemble of headliners shares the legacy of burlesque they’ve built in Austin and carried around the world from Australia to Europe and across North America.The cast stars Jigglewatts Ruby Joule, Ruby Lamb, Selma Bawdy, Something Blue, Alexander the Great, Jolie Goodnight and Her Stardust Band, joined by Frankie Fictitious, neo-burlesque artist, producer, and creative visionary based in San Francisco.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents 20 Years of Tease, a 20th anniversary gala featuring the entire Jigglewatts cast, a live band, and other surprises. With group production numbers and solo acts, this ensemble of headliners shares the legacy of burlesque they’ve built in Austin and carried around the world from Australia to Europe and across North America.The cast stars Jigglewatts Ruby Joule, Ruby Lamb, Selma Bawdy, Something Blue, Alexander the Great, Jolie Goodnight and Her Stardust Band, joined by Frankie Fictitious, neo-burlesque artist, producer, and creative visionary based in San Francisco.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13743/13744

TICKET INFO

$51-$88

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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