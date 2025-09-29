The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents Violet Crown Follies

Texas’ longest-running burlesque troupe, The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue, brings back the spectacle with a one-night-only revival of their celebrated showcase, Violet Crown Follies. This gala of burlesque pays tribute to Hollywood’s golden age and the genres people love to wink at. From starlets to starships, noir to negligees, every act is a scene-stealer. The Jigglewatts’ own constellation of showgirls takes center stage, including Ruby Joule, Something Blue, siren songbird Jolie Goodnight, and Ruby Lamb. Guests can also look forward to door prizes and goodie bags from Forbidden Fruit boutique.