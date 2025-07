The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue presents The Great Show, celebrating Alexander the Great and Dallas's Buck Wylde (King of Drag) as they represent Texas. This production will also feature a lineup of Jigglewatts and local drag icons to the stage, including Ruby Joule, Jolie Goodnight, Ruby Lamb, and Something Blue, with special guests Buck Wylde, Bobby Pudrido, Lilith Azazel, and Monica Monáe Davenport.