Quantcast

The KUT Festival

eventdetail
KUT News

The KUT Festival is a two-day celebration featuring inspiring talks, thought-provoking panels, live music, and a free community street fair with food trucks, family activities, and interactive experiences.

The KUT Festival is a two-day celebration featuring inspiring talks, thought-provoking panels, live music, and a free community street fair with food trucks, family activities, and interactive experiences.

WHEN

WHERE

The University of Texas at Austin
2515 Speedway, Austin, TX 78712, USA
http://www.kutfestival.org/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.