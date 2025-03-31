The Long Center for the Performing Arts presents The 12th Annual Heller Awards for Young Artists

The Heller Awards for Young Artists boosts visibility for high school musical theatre programs and produces a community-building event while celebrating the talent and discipline of thousands of students and educators in the Greater Austin area.

Participating schools come together to pay tribute to the value of arts education, collaboration, and creativity. Through award recognition, master classes, hands-on training with industry professionals, critical evaluations with constructive feedback, scholarships, program grants, and community-wide awareness, the HAYAs celebrate, elevate, and expand musical theatre and the arts in our schools, families, and communities.