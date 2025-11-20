The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in concert
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lord of the Rings in Concert
Composer Howard Shore brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary imagination to vivid life with his score to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Shore’s music expresses Peter Jackson’s film as an immense symphonic work - a uniquely developed vision drawn from centuries of stylistic tendencies.
Composer Howard Shore brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary imagination to vivid life with his score to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Shore’s music expresses Peter Jackson’s film as an immense symphonic work - a uniquely developed vision drawn from centuries of stylistic tendencies.