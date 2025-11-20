Quantcast

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lord of the Rings in Concert

Composer Howard Shore brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary imagination to vivid life with his score to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Shore’s music expresses Peter Jackson’s film as an immense symphonic work - a uniquely developed vision drawn from centuries of stylistic tendencies.

Composer Howard Shore brings J.R.R. Tolkien’s literary imagination to vivid life with his score to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Shore’s music expresses Peter Jackson’s film as an immense symphonic work - a uniquely developed vision drawn from centuries of stylistic tendencies.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/lotr-fotr-2026-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/?elq_cid=465883&RSRC=Email&RDAT=2624&ehash=bd74e618055935e9b50025338ac2f2f5de2398f5b4699add875ffca9f5a5e576&utm_medium=email

TICKET INFO

$41.40-$143.40

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.