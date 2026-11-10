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The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert

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Photo courtesy of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers in Concert

Composer Howard Shore’s score to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring introduced audiences to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth and its resident cultures. In the saga’s second chapter, The Two Towers, the world has darkened, cloaked beneath the advancing shadow of Mordor and the threat of the evil One Ring.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Academy award winner Howard Shore’s score will be presented live, in concert. Audiences can experience the epic motion picture and its legendary score beneath a 60-foot screen accompanied by The Central Texas Philharmonic and Panoramic Voices.

Composer Howard Shore’s score to The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring introduced audiences to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth and its resident cultures. In the saga’s second chapter, The Two Towers, the world has darkened, cloaked beneath the advancing shadow of Mordor and the threat of the evil One Ring.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Academy award winner Howard Shore’s score will be presented live, in concert. Audiences can experience the epic motion picture and its legendary score beneath a 60-foot screen accompanied by The Central Texas Philharmonic and Panoramic Voices.

WHEN

WHERE

Bass Concert Hall
2350 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://texasperformingarts.org/event/lord-of-the-rings-2027-bass-concert-hall-austin-texas/

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