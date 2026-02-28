The Lunar Foundation presents 26th Annual Austin Dragon Boat Festival

The Lunar Foundation presents the 26th annual Austin Dragon Boat Festival, one of Central Texas’s longest-running cultural celebrations that unites hundreds of paddlers, performers, and families.

Established by Amy Wong Mok, Founder & CEO of the Asian American Cultural Center and the President of the Asian American Community Partnership, in 1999, the festival honors the ancient sport of dragon boating while showcasing Austin’s diverse Asian and Pacific Islander heritage.

With over 30 teams, 600 paddlers and 3,000 attendees, the festival welcomes fans and competitors from all over the world. Attendees at this year’s festival can also experience an outdoor art gallery featuring Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander artists, as well as a variety of food vendors, including a showcase of zongzi, a Chinese dish traditionally eaten during Dragon Boat Festivals, and part of the festival’s origin.