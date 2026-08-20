The Music of Hey Arnold! Live, featuring Jim Lang & The PS 118 AllStars, celebrates the 30th anniversary of one of television's most cherished animated series.

Led by award-winning composer Jim Lang, best known for his theme music, original songs, and score for Hey Arnold!, the one-of-a-kind concert brings the music of the series to life on stage. Blending jazz, hip hop, blues, R&B and funk, Lang created a sound unlike anything else on television, helping give Hey Arnold! its heart, warmth, humor and soul.

Accompanied by multimedia visuals and stories from behind the music, the performance also includes a special guest appearance by series creator Craig Bartlett.