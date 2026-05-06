The Mysteries presents Earthsong

The Mysteries, an Austin-based artists' collective devoted to giving a voice to the ineffable, presents Earthsong, an epic, cutting-edge, action-packed musical theater re-telling of the story of Persephone.

The Mysteries, an Austin-based artists' collective devoted to giving a voice to the ineffable, presents Earthsong, an epic, cutting-edge, action-packed musical theater re-telling of the story of Persephone.

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