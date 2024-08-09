The Original Austin Ghost Tours presents Paranormal Investigation at Austin's Old Theater
Photo by Monica Ballard
This Paranormal Investigation gives guests two hours of private access to the private and public areas Austin Scottish Rite Theater. In a group environment, various experiments will be used to create other worldly communication, including the Estes method, spirit chat box, ovalis, spirit dice, laser grid, REM pod, EMF detectors and dowsing rods.
