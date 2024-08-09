Quantcast

The Original Austin Ghost Tours presents Paranormal Investigation at Austin's Old Theater

Photo by Monica Ballard

This Paranormal Investigation gives guests two hours of private access to the private and public areas Austin Scottish Rite Theater. In a group environment, various experiments will be used to create other worldly communication, including the Estes method, spirit chat box, ovalis, spirit dice, laser grid, REM pod, EMF detectors and dowsing rods.

WHEN

WHERE

Austin Scottish Rite Theater
207 W 18th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://admin.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=3078691

TICKET INFO

$49

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
