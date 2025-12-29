The Paramount 111th Anniversary Gala featuring Lukas Nelson

Lukas Nelson will headline the Paramount 111th Anniversary Gala. Austin’s Madam Radar will play a set before Nelson takes guests on a trip across the country with songs such as “Montana,” “Carolina,” and “Just Outside of Austin” featuring descriptive lyrics of magnificent mountains, beautiful beaches, and scenic landscapes.

Guests will dine on Congress Avenue with diner-inspired eats curated by Culinary Chair and Michelin-star chef Michael Fojtasek and some of the city’s best chefs from favorite restaurants. The night will end traveling through the decades of pop hits performed by the Love & Happiness Band.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best '70s, vintage-inspired looks as a nod to the era known for decadent road trips, a culture of freedom, and embracing the journey as the best part of the experience. This will be the last party before the Paramount Theatre closes for renovations.