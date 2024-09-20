The Paramount Theatre and BookPeople present An Evening with Josh Brolin
Photo by Brian Bowen Smith
The Paramount Theatre and BookPeople will host an evening with producer, director, writer, and Academy Award-nominated actor Josh Brolin in celebration of his forthcoming memoir, From Under the Truck. Brolin will be in conversation with filmmaker Robert Rodriguez.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11554/11555
TICKET INFO
$47-$77
