The Paramount Theatre & Music Helps present A Night for Rich Brotherton

“A Night for Rich Brotherton” is an evening of music, community, and celebration honoring one of Austin’s most beloved musicians and producers. Brotherton has been a cornerstone of the Austin music scene for decades as a guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, producer, songwriter, mentor, and friend to countless artists.

The event will feature artists from Austin and beyond who hold Rich dear, including many he has toured and/or recorded with since he moved here in 1985. Performers will include Charley Crockett, Patty Griffin, Loudon Wainwright III, Jimmie Dale Gilmore & Butch Hancock, Bruce Robison, Ed Miller, Mary Gauthier & Jaimee Harris, Warren Hood, Kathy McCarty, Scrappy Jud Newcomb, Andrea Magee, Pat Byrne, David Halley, Kris McKay, Beaver Nelson, Michael Fracasso, Gwil Owen, and Matt Harlan.

In addition, Rich himself will perform with two of his current music projects, trad-Irish ensemble Ulla and local Americana supergroup Purgatory Players.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Brotherton family to assist with upcoming medical and care expenses following Rich’s recent ALS diagnosis