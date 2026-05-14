The Paramount Theatre presents Alok Vaid-Menon: Majestic Ball Week
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Alok Vaid-Menon
ALOK (they/them) is a poet, comedian, public speaker, and actor. Their literary works “Beyond the Gender Binary,” “Femme in Public,” and “Your Wound, My Garden,” have garnered global recognition. Their dynamic presence has captivated audiences in over 40 countries, with sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Netflix is a Joke Festival.
ALOK (they/them) is a poet, comedian, public speaker, and actor. Their literary works “Beyond the Gender Binary,” “Femme in Public,” and “Your Wound, My Garden,” have garnered global recognition. Their dynamic presence has captivated audiences in over 40 countries, with sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and the Netflix is a Joke Festival.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13484/13485
TICKET INFO
$35-$72
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