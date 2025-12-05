The Paramount Theatre presents An Evening with David Sedaris

David Sedaris is one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers. Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, David Sedaris is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Calypso. His book The Best of Me collects 42 previously published stories and essays.