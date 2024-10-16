Quantcast

The Paramount Theatre presents Bob Schneider's Great Big Spectacular New Year's Eve Party

Bob Schneider/Facebook

The Paramount Theatre's New Year's Eve Party will once again feature a performance by Austin's own Bob Schneider. They will be breaking out the chandeliers and disco balls so that people can experience Schneider like never before.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11644

TICKET INFO

$35-$100

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
