The Paramount Theatre presents Bob Schneider's Great Big Spectacular New Year's Eve Party
Bob Schneider/Facebook
The Paramount Theatre's New Year's Eve Party will once again feature a performance by Austin's own Bob Schneider. They will be breaking out the chandeliers and disco balls so that people can experience Schneider like never before.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/11644
TICKET INFO
$35-$100
