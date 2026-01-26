The Paramount Theatre presents Circle Jerks x Repo Man

Punk band Circle Jerks will put on a special performance alongside a screening of the 1984 film, Repo Man.

Circle Jerks has released six albums in his career, most recently Oddities, Abnormalities and Curiosities in 1995.

In Repo Man, after losing his job and his girl, LA punk Otto is employed to repossess cars. Not only does he have to tangle with their irate owners, but he finds himself in the midst of a strange and crazy world. The film, the debut feature from Alex Cox, features a punk soundtrack, including two songs by Circle Jerks.