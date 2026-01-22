Quantcast

The Paramount Theatre presents Coming to America

Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Black Auteur Film Festival and Where Y’all At Though?! will co-present the '80s classic movie, Coming to America. Eddie Murphy gives one of his many iconic comedic performances as pampered African prince Akeem, who rebels against an arranged marriage and heads to America to find a new bride. Murphy's regal father (James Earl Jones) agrees to allow the prince 40 days to roam the U.S., sending the prince's faithful retainer Semmi (Arsenio Hall) along to make sure nothing untoward happens.

Prior to the feature, Austin-based filmmaker Prince Adablah will present his short film, Mamaya.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13348/13349

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
