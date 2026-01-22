The Paramount Theatre presents Coming to America

Black Auteur Film Festival and Where Y’all At Though?! will co-present the '80s classic movie, Coming to America. Eddie Murphy gives one of his many iconic comedic performances as pampered African prince Akeem, who rebels against an arranged marriage and heads to America to find a new bride. Murphy's regal father (James Earl Jones) agrees to allow the prince 40 days to roam the U.S., sending the prince's faithful retainer Semmi (Arsenio Hall) along to make sure nothing untoward happens.

Prior to the feature, Austin-based filmmaker Prince Adablah will present his short film, Mamaya.