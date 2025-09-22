Quantcast

The Paramount Theatre presents Elyse Myers

eventdetail
Photo by Wes Ellis

The Paramount Theatre presents an evening with writer, comedian, and content creator Elyse Myers as she gets real about life’s awkward moments in her debut book, That's a Great Question, I'd Love to Tell You. Myers is known to her 12 million followers as “The Internet’s Best Friend,” sharing her relatable stories and comedic sketches and serving as an advocate for topics such as neurodivergence, impostor syndrome, body image, and more.

All tickets come with a signed copy of That's a Great Question, I'd Love to Tell You. VIP tickets include the signed book and access to a meet-and-greet with Elyse.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
TICKET INFO

$55

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
