The Paramount Theatre presents Everything Everywhere All At Once
Photo courtesy of A24
Experience the 2022 Oscar winner for Best Picture in the theatre where it all began. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's (aka Daniels) triumph celebrated its world premiere at the Paramount Theatre during SXSW, with a cast of eventual Oscar winners (Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis) in attendance to introduce this film to the world.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13396
TICKET INFO
$15
