The Paramount Theatre presents Panic at the Paramount

Image courtesy of The Paramount Theatre

From a day-long marathon of “The Fun Ones” featuring four evil-grin-inducing franchise sequels (Freddy! Leatherface! A Halloween movie without Michael Myers?!) to presentations from Robert Rodriguez and Hyperreal Film Club, Panic at the Paramount features a lineup of Halloween delights that has something for every scary movie fan.

Schedule of events

  • October 15: Demons and Popcorn (double feature)
  • October 17: Rosemary's Baby and Candyman (double feature)
  • October 19 (2 pm): Halloween III: Season of the Witch and The Return of the Living Dead (double feature)
  • October 19 (7 pm): A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (double feature)
  • October 20 (3:30 pm): The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • October 20 (7 pm): Death Becomes Her and Jawbreaker (double feature)
  • October 28: From Dusk Till Dawn (presented by Robert Rodriguez - double feature with a mystery film)

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.austintheatre.org/events/film

TICKET INFO

$11-$15 per screening

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
