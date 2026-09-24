The Paramount Theatre presents Panic

eventdetail
Image courtesy of The Paramount Theatre
Panic is the spookiest horror show in town, with favorite fright flicks, cozy family fun, and special guests all month long at the State Theatre and, for the first time ever, the Bullock Museum IMAX.
Schedule of events
- October 2: Double Feature - Friday the 13th (7 pm) and Bay of Blood (8:50 pm)
- October 3: Double Feature - Carrie (7 pm) and Jennifer's Body (8:55 pm)
- October 6: It - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 7: Train to Busan
- October 13: Nope - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 14: Double Feature - Dracula (7 pm) and Frankenstein (8:30 pm)
- October 15: Master Pancake vs. The Lost Boys
- October 18: Monster House (3:30 pm) and Double Feature - The Abominable Dr. Phibes (7 pm) and Malignant (8:50 pm)
- October 20: The Witch - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 21: Little Shop of Horrors (Director's Cut)
- October 23-25: Sinners - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 23: Double Feature - The First Omen (7 pm) and The Omen (9:15 pm)
- October 24: Halloweentown
- October 26: Hereditary - Bullock Museum IMAX
Panic is the spookiest horror show in town, with favorite fright flicks, cozy family fun, and special guests all month long at the State Theatre and, for the first time ever, the Bullock Museum IMAX.
Schedule of events
- October 2: Double Feature - Friday the 13th (7 pm) and Bay of Blood (8:50 pm)
- October 3: Double Feature - Carrie (7 pm) and Jennifer's Body (8:55 pm)
- October 6: It - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 7: Train to Busan
- October 13: Nope - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 14: Double Feature - Dracula (7 pm) and Frankenstein (8:30 pm)
- October 15: Master Pancake vs. The Lost Boys
- October 18: Monster House (3:30 pm) and Double Feature - The Abominable Dr. Phibes (7 pm) and Malignant (8:50 pm)
- October 20: The Witch - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 21: Little Shop of Horrors (Director's Cut)
- October 23-25: Sinners - Bullock Museum IMAX
- October 23: Double Feature - The First Omen (7 pm) and The Omen (9:15 pm)
- October 24: Halloweentown
- October 26: Hereditary - Bullock Museum IMAX
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.austintheatre.org/events/panic/
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.