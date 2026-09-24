The Paramount Theatre presents Panic

Panic is the spookiest horror show in town, with favorite fright flicks, cozy family fun, and special guests all month long at the State Theatre and, for the first time ever, the Bullock Museum IMAX.

Panic is the spookiest horror show in town, with favorite fright flicks, cozy family fun, and special guests all month long at the State Theatre and, for the first time ever, the Bullock Museum IMAX.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.