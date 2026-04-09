The Paramount Theatre presents Spy Kids 25th Anniversary Screening

Young Carmen (Alexa PenaVega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) become spies in an attempt to save their parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino), who are themselves ex-spies, from an evil mastermind (Alan Cumming). Armed with high-tech gadgets and out-of-this world transportation, Carmen and Juni bravely jet through the air, dive under the seas and crisscross the globe in a series of thrilling adventures on a mission to save their parents ... and maybe even the world.

Featuring a star-packed supporting cast including Teri Hatcher, Cheech Marin, Danny Trejo, Robert Patrick, and Tony Shalhoub, Robert Rodriguez's all-ages action-adventure soars back onto the big screen for a 25th anniversary celebration.

The screening will be followed by a live performance by Robert Rodriguez's Family Spy Band.