The Paramount Theatre presents The Majestic Ball

At the 3rd annual Majestic Ball, attendees are invited to compete on stage in OTA categories where they will be scored on their outfits, attitudes, performance, runway walk, and more.

The event will feature acts by drag diva extraordinaire Diamond Dior Davenport, and special guest A’Keria C. Davenport (RuPaul’s Drag Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars), hosted by the Legendary Mother Natalie Lepore.

Produced by queers for queers (and their allies), this Pride Month event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community by spotlighting some of Texas’ most beloved QPOC artists and giving attendees a chance to revel in all of the fun right along with them. Attendees are strongly encouraged to dress in theme.