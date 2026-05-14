The Paramount Theatre presents The Majestic Ball

Featuring royal acts by drag diva Diamond Dior Davenport, The Majestic Ball will be hosted by Natalie Lepore, and will feature special guest Shea Couleé. Attendees are invited to compete onstage in OTA categories where they will be scored on their attitudes, performances, runway walks, bizarre expressions, and more.
Featuring royal acts by drag diva Diamond Dior Davenport, The Majestic Ball will be hosted by Natalie Lepore, and will feature special guest Shea Couleé. Attendees are invited to compete onstage in OTA categories where they will be scored on their attitudes, performances, runway walks, bizarre expressions, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
The Paramount Theatre
713 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13804
TICKET INFO
$40-$100
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.