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The Paramount Theatre presents The Majestic Ball

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Photo courtesy of Diamond Dior Davenport

Featuring royal acts by drag diva Diamond Dior Davenport, The Majestic Ball will be hosted by Natalie Lepore, and will feature special guest Shea Couleé. Attendees are invited to compete onstage in OTA categories where they will be scored on their attitudes, performances, runway walks, bizarre expressions, and more.

Featuring royal acts by drag diva Diamond Dior Davenport, The Majestic Ball will be hosted by Natalie Lepore, and will feature special guest Shea Couleé. Attendees are invited to compete onstage in OTA categories where they will be scored on their attitudes, performances, runway walks, bizarre expressions, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The Paramount Theatre
713 N Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/13804

TICKET INFO

$40-$100

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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