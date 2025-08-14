Quantcast

The Paramount Theatre & Tejemos Foundation present Just Mercy

eventdetail
Photo by Jake Giles Netter

In addition to the evening with Bryan Stevenson, there will be a screening of the film based on Stevenson’s memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. Starring Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson alongside Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, and Tim Blake Nelson, the film depicts Stevenson’s life and work as a young defense attorney representing clients on death row.

In addition to the evening with Bryan Stevenson, there will be a screening of the film based on Stevenson’s memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. Starring Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson alongside Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, and Tim Blake Nelson, the film depicts Stevenson’s life and work as a young defense attorney representing clients on death row.

WHEN

WHERE

State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12864/12865

TICKET INFO

$12

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.