The Paramount Theatre & Tejemos Foundation present Just Mercy
Photo by Jake Giles Netter
In addition to the evening with Bryan Stevenson, there will be a screening of the film based on Stevenson’s memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption. Starring Michael B. Jordan as Stevenson alongside Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, and Tim Blake Nelson, the film depicts Stevenson’s life and work as a young defense attorney representing clients on death row.
WHEN
WHERE
State Theatre
719 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://tickets.austintheatre.org/12864/12865
TICKET INFO
$12
