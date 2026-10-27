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The Plot in You in concert

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Photo courtesy of The Plot in You

Metalcore band The Plot in You comes to Austin in support of their 2026 album, The Plot in You.

Metalcore band The Plot in You comes to Austin in support of their 2026 album, The Plot in You.

WHEN

WHERE

United Heritage Hall
1900 Crossing Pl Building 1, Austin, TX 78741, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1666199/the-plot-in-you-tickets

TICKET INFO

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